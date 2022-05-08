Liberty Street Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 141,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Planet Labs PBC accounts for approximately 2.7% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PL. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of PL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.71. 2,078,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,082. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

