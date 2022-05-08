Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is an investment company. It engages in the operation of lifestyle department stores. The company’s activities also include retailing business, property development and property investment. It operates primarily in the Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China geographical segments. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Lifestyle International stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Lifestyle International has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $22.98.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

