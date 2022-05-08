Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 58,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,112. The company has a market cap of $247.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LCUT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Lifetime Brands news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

