Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Down 5.1% This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $113,474.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00276369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00015636 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003109 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

