Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.13. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LINC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.80. 59,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,041. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

