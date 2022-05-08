Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Raymond James

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

LEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of LEV opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 600,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.