Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 237,235 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 30.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 58,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. 4,980,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

