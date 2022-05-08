Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,502,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,049,000 after buying an additional 140,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,268,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,736,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

