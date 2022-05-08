Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 0.7% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after purchasing an additional 828,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 337,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,813 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 336,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,280. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

