Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 48,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period.

Shares of NUBD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.87. 30,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

