Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,722,897 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

