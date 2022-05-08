Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises 1.6% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $76,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Littelfuse by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.50.

Littelfuse stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.07. The stock had a trading volume of 139,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,419. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.31 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

