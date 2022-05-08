LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Reduced by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 87,629 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises approximately 1.1% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.32% of LKQ worth $56,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after buying an additional 347,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in LKQ by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $371,441,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after purchasing an additional 907,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in LKQ by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,997,000 after purchasing an additional 669,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.87. 1,276,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

