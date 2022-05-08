Loser Coin (LOWB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $462,077.00

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $462,077.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,983,150.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00275016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00181891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.60 or 0.00544908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00038700 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,856.11 or 1.97096143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

