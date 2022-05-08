Lotto Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.99 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Lotto has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $151.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00277303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00015556 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003131 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lotto Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.