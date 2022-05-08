Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.02. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.69.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

