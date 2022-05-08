Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.69.

Shares of LULU opened at $317.05 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.02.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

