LUXCoin (LUX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.00

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $95,692.93 and approximately $13.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,138.69 or 0.99882097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00046655 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00249264 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00105235 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00145070 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00290031 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004104 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,339,419 coins and its circulating supply is 13,332,186 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.