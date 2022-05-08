Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.48.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lyft has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.