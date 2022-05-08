M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on May 25th

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

M.D.C. has increased its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. M.D.C. has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $11.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.20. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.34.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.11. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 93.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

