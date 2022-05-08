Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Magellan Midstream Partners updated its Q2 guidance to $1.12 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.35 EPS.

NYSE:MMP opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 734,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,116,000 after acquiring an additional 361,151 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 28,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

