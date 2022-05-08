Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAGTF. CIBC began coverage on Magnet Forensics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Magnet Forensics from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

MAGTF stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12. Magnet Forensics has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

