MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Down 19% This Week

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $8.06 million and $1.06 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for $2.62 or 0.00007794 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 25,752.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00397576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00183555 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.00567481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00038677 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,592.15 or 1.80180775 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars.

