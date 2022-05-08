Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUUGet Rating) will report sales of $302.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.30 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $273.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.89. The stock had a trading volume of 349,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,114. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 331,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

