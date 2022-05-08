Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,342. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

