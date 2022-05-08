Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $21,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLM opened at $346.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $329.69 and a one year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

