Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 4,397 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,071 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,466,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,580 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,358 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,766,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,279.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,096 shares of company stock worth $334,812. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

