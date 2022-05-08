Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 4,842 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1,395.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after acquiring an additional 476,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in HP by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 883,864 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 150,272 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

