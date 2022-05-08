Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $332,830. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

