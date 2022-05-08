Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $241,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $175.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

