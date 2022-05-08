Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases Shares of 26,529 VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

