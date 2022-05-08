Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $20.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

