Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 155 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in FMC were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

FMC stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average is $115.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

