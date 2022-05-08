Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 17 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Markel were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Markel by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Markel by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,329.02 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,155.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,408.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,307.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

