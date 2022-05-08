Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,947. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 3.83.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.