Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mayville Engineering from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:MEC opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

