McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,536,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41,247 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.61% of McDonald’s worth $1,215,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,241. The stock has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

