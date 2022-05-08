Memetic / PepeCoin Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $501.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00244177 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009420 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004036 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000605 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.00473446 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000594 BTC.

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

