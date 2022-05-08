MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $14.33 on Friday, hitting $927.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,086.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,184.08. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

