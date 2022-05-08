Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.1% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.77. 34,733,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,943,624. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.34 and a 200 day moving average of $272.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.