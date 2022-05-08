Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 729,354 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $22,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 20.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $52.46. 465,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,462. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.71. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $56.79.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

