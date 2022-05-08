MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

MetLife has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MetLife to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.