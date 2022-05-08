MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
MetLife has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MetLife to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.
MetLife stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.
About MetLife (Get Rating)
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
