Metronome Price Tops $2.13 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Metronome has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $29.68 million and approximately $39,785.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00006220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,622,262.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00365307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00190678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.00553018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039134 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,350.09 or 1.90686293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,069,808 coins and its circulating supply is 13,925,234 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

