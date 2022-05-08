Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.57. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $77.31 and a 12 month high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 49.15%.

In related news, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 200,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 51.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

