Mina (MINA) Price Down 2.8% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Mina has a market cap of $821.92 million and approximately $42.58 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00004802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 497,539.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00068377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00182812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.94 or 0.00535146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00038983 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,824.93 or 1.98083707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 492,585,582 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

