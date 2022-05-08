Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given a C$28.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MI.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.75 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.98.

TSE MI.UN opened at C$17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$713.24 million and a P/E ratio of 7.57. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.59.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

