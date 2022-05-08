Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

