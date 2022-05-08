Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.71 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $75.71 million and approximately $20.51 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002826 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,964,571.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00272194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00190518 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00542785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039221 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,939.86 or 1.97160898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

