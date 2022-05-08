Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $104.88

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $496,838.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $104.88 or 0.00306302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,656,148.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00370357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00192365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00557102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039210 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,414.03 or 1.93963469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 69,399 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

