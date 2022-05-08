Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 171.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $28.65.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MIRM. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
