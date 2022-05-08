Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 171.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIRM. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.